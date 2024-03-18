You Need To Stop Storing Your Stone Fruit In The Fridge

When the welcoming warm days of summer roll around, all you crave is a relaxing day in the sun, taking bites of juicy stone fruit like peaches to cool you down in the hot sun. But as delicious stone fruit abounds, you'll need a way to store them so you can still enjoy them days later. And even though your instinct may be to toss them in the crisper drawer of the refrigerator, you may be ruining your stone fruit instead of preserving it.

When fresh stone fruit is stored in the fridge, the ripening process is effectively slowed down. While this can help ripe stone fruit last longer, it'll muzzle their bright, sweet flavors and begin turning their skin and flesh mealy. The consequence of missing out on that perfectly smooth, juicy bite of a peach or nectarine doesn't make storing stone fruit in the fridge really worth it. If you're waiting for the fruit to ripen, keep them out on the countertop at room temperature instead. You can feel the stone fruit is ripe if it gives a little bit to the touch. Then make sure to enjoy it within a day or two.