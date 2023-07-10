How To Stop Grated Parmesan From Clumping Together In The Shaker

Imagine this: You're sitting in your favorite pizza joint waiting on a freshly baked pie, customized to your liking, to emerge from the molten oven. When the meal finally arrives, you expectantly reach for the parmesan cheese container and give it a good jiggle. To your chagrin, however, you realize that no granular flakes of that ivory goodness have descended onto your steaming hot slice, because the cheese is as clumped up as hardened glue.

The same grated parmesan fail can easily befall a home chef garnishing a personal pizza creation, their favorite pasta dish, or a delicious chicken parmesan recipe – even if you've done your best to extend the cheese's lifespan by refrigerating it. Many shaker cheese brands use preservatives that aim to prevent mold and clumping, per The Counter, but they don't always work perfectly, either. Luckily, there's still a way to avoid this lumpy parmesan pitfall and ensure your grated cheese tumbles effortlessly from the shaker each and every time. If you've ever had a mishap with your iPhone involving water, you're probably familiar with the ol' "rice in a bag" trick to remove unwanted moisture — but did you know that it's a common food hack as well?