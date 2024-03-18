How Long Cured Salmon Will Last In The Fridge Or Freezer

Cured salmon is the perfect addition to your brunch spread. While you can pick it up at your local grocery store or fish market, it can also be prepared at home. Regardless of whether you choose to make or buy cured salmon, be careful about how long you store it.

Various types of cured salmon are made using different processes and curing times, which, along with where and how you store it, impact shelf life. Safe refrigeration time is anywhere from one day to three weeks. You can also freeze cured salmon if you don't think you'll use it in time.

The curing process primarily involves salt, though other ingredients such as sugar and other seasonings can be added. Cured salmon will not last as long in the refrigerator as in the freezer. An unopened package might last up to three weeks in the fridge, while an opened package should be used within a week. Homemade cured salmon might only be good for a day, but the longer you cure it, the longer it will last. For long-term storage, the freezer is your best bet. There, the salmon will last between two and six months.