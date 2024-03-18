Is Ghee Considered A Dairy-Free Ingredient?

Finding substitutions for ingredients can be challenging. If your pantry is bare and you don't fancy a trip to the grocery store, a quick internet search will usually put you right. However, if you deal with allergies or dietary restrictions, the substitution question can become more complicated and requires a deeper dive. When it comes to ghee and whether it can act as a dairy-free substitute for a lactose-intolerant or vegan diet, it's necessary to start at the beginning.

Often found in Indian and East Asian dishes, ghee is a type of clarified butter — but there is a difference between ghee and clarified butter, and it comes from the cooking process. For clarified butter, you simmer butter on a stovetop until it begins to foam and the milk solids fall to the bottom of the pan. When you strain the milk solids, the remaining liquid is clarified butter. Ghee, though, requires a little more cooking. The milk solids will fall to the bottom as they cook, but you don't stop there. Let the butter continue cooking until it turns a little brown and toasty — as if you were making browned butter. The liquid remaining after the milk solids are strained out is ghee.

Beginning here, the answer to the question of whether ghee is dairy-free or vegan: The short answer is no, it isn't. It's a type of butterfat. However, if you asked that question because of digestive issues, that's not the end of the story.