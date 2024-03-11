Clarified Butter Is The Secret To An Unreal Pancake Breakfast
Who doesn't love a plate of freshly baked pancakes first thing in the morning? While most people would say classic pancakes are very easy to whip up, if you want pancakes that take your breakfast to a gourmet level, there are certain things you should keep in mind before making them. For example, you should certainly avoid these common pancake mistakes, and you should also use clarified butter the next time you whip up these hot cakes at home.
One form of clarified butter, known as ghee, has been a staple in Indian cooking for centuries. The reason for its age-old popularity is the health benefits it's purported to have, such as being a good source of Vitamins A, D, K, and E, which is linked with lowering the risk of cancer, cataracts, heart disease, and arthritis (per WebMD). It also brings a unique flavor profile to any dish that it's used in. While traditional pancakes may not be your first choice of food to pair with clarified butter, read on to find out why it makes a big difference.
How clarified butter elevates your pancake breakfast
Clarified butter is achieved when water and milk solids are removed from regular whole butter. It, therefore, offers a more densely concentrated taste than typical butter, and it is also much richer in both scent and flavor. Other advantages of cooking with clarified butter include the fact that it lasts for a longer time when stored in the refrigerator, and it has a higher smoke point. What this essentially means is that it will not burn as easily as butter and oil, which tend to heat up fast while you make pancakes. The lack of milk solids in clarified butter means that the fat portion simmers for longer and retains a smokey and delicious flavor with a hint of nuttiness, instead of dissipating away. This also allows you to make large batches of pancakes at once.
Another advantage to using ghee is that there is no oily residue left in the pan, and your pancakes turn out very crisp. This also means that your pancakes won't stick to the pan, which makes flipping them over very easy! Some home cooks have even begun to replicate a technique popularized by the New York City-based restaurant Chez Ma Tante, which became famous for frying their delicious pancakes in a generous, thick layer of clarified butter.
Wondering how to make your own clarified butter at home? Just melt regular butter in a pan over low heat and remove the floating milk solids on top with a spoon. What remains behind is clarified butter. Cook this mixture for a bit longer till it turns golden brown, and you'll have ghee, which will have a nutty, toasted scent and a more golden-brown color.
Other tips to elevate your pancake breakfast
Now that you know the secret to fantastic pancakes is using clarified butter, you may be curious to know how much should be used. Simply 1 tablespoon of ghee is enough to make enough pancake batter for six people. Clarified butter should be added to the dry ingredient mixture after the beaten egg has been mixed in. You can also add a few spoonfuls of clarified butter to oil your skillet for each pancake. Your finished pancakes will have a crispy outside while retaining a fluffy interior. After cooking, you can finish them off with more butter, maple syrup, or any other creative topping ideas.
If you're looking for more ways to elevate your pancakes, there a number of tips from celebrity chefs for making perfect pancakes that you could follow. Additionally, some simple tips should always be kept in mind to ensure you make awesome pancakes every time. These include ensuring that the baking soda you use to make the pancakes is fresh, and perhaps adding buttermilk for extra flavor. Also, you shouldn't overmix the batter, which might separate the gluten from the flour and leave you with a chewy texture. When selecting cookware, heavy-bottomed pans or griddles should be your go-to choice to make the process easier.