Clarified Butter Is The Secret To An Unreal Pancake Breakfast

Clarified butter is achieved when water and milk solids are removed from regular whole butter. It, therefore, offers a more densely concentrated taste than typical butter, and it is also much richer in both scent and flavor. Other advantages of cooking with clarified butter include the fact that it lasts for a longer time when stored in the refrigerator, and it has a higher smoke point. What this essentially means is that it will not burn as easily as butter and oil, which tend to heat up fast while you make pancakes. The lack of milk solids in clarified butter means that the fat portion simmers for longer and retains a smokey and delicious flavor with a hint of nuttiness, instead of dissipating away. This also allows you to make large batches of pancakes at once.

Another advantage to using ghee is that there is no oily residue left in the pan, and your pancakes turn out very crisp. This also means that your pancakes won't stick to the pan, which makes flipping them over very easy! Some home cooks have even begun to replicate a technique popularized by the New York City-based restaurant Chez Ma Tante, which became famous for frying their delicious pancakes in a generous, thick layer of clarified butter.

Wondering how to make your own clarified butter at home? Just melt regular butter in a pan over low heat and remove the floating milk solids on top with a spoon. What remains behind is clarified butter. Cook this mixture for a bit longer till it turns golden brown, and you'll have ghee, which will have a nutty, toasted scent and a more golden-brown color.