Add Crispy Onions To Your Breadcrumbs For Top-Tier Chicken Tenders

Breadcrumbs are an ingredient that usually doesn't get too much consideration. There are a few variations you can typically find in store, usually plain and unseasoned, or Italian-style (which features garlic powder and dehydrated herbs like oregano and parsley, and cheese), or in the form of panko breadcrumbs, which result in a bigger crunch factor.

But for the home cook with a little creative inspiration, they invite plenty of opportunity to play with different flavor profiles. Pairing with the crispy onion, you can easily add your own selection of spices, herbs, seeds, and more. Try caraway, coriander, dill, or nutmeg, all of which pair well with the subtly sweet and aromatic onion. Oregano, basil, sage, and tarragon offer bright herbaceousness that complements onions, too, and can be added in either fresh or dried form to your breadcrumbs. And if you want to double down on the onion kick, you can add French onion soup seasoning to your breadcrumbs and onions, along with some mayonnaise and garlic paste for moisture.

You can add these ingredients to amp up a store-bought can of crumbs, or you can make your own from scratch. The process couldn't be simpler and can be done with fresh or stale bread — even salty crackers.