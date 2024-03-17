The Egg Trick For Making Banana Bread With Unripe Fruit

We banana eaters have a process: Buy relatively unripe bananas at the store, eat one or two when they're ripe, and when they get overripe and turn black — through either chance or intent — crank out a batch of either banana pudding or banana bread; the only thing to do with overripe, squishy Cavendish. But doesn't this mean that your banana bread cravings are always subject to that sliver of time between overripe and rotten? /Not at all, because science! Sure, you can sweeten unripe bananas in the oven, but this process will rob you of precious time. It's entirely possible to transform unripe bananas into their ideal baking state of sweet and mushy, and all you need is a bowl, a potato masher, an egg yolk, and about half an hour — just enough time to assemble all your other banana bread ingredients and preheat the oven.

The good news is that eggs and bananas will already be a part of any extra-moist banana bread recipe, so no worries here. (Obviously, some adjustments will be required, but we'll get to that.) But what in the world does the yolk of a raw egg have to do with ripening bananas? Glad you asked! The poetic answer is the same way that chewing on cooked rice makes it sweeter; the sciencey answer is that alpha-amylase enzymes contained in the yolk catalyze the hydrolysis of the fruit's starch, converting it into the sugary carbohydrate molecules glucose and maltose.