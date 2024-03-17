The Tasty Origin Of The Decadent Brooklyn Blackout Cake

Sometimes it seems like there are more types of cake under the sun than there are stars in the sky. From German chocolate cake (which isn't even German) to chiffon cake (which isn't sponge cake) to the visually striking red velvet cake, each dessert brings something to the table. But there are others that don't have as much widespread renown but still deserve a place in the conversation. Enter Brooklyn blackout cake.

There are few confections as chocolatey as Brooklyn blackout cake anywhere in the world; it's a mix of chocolate ingredients that would send any chocoholic to tears. It earns its name — although that name isn't simply because it contains a ton of chocolate but is actually in honor of planned blackouts that rolled across New York City during World War II. As a protection against potential air raids (which never materialized), New York City had its lights dimmed from 1942-45, with blackouts often coinciding with when ships would be sent to sea from the Brooklyn Navy Yard.