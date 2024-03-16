It's Easy To Freeze Cabbage Soup For Later. Here's How

Included among the many tasty soups to enjoy during the fall and winter, cabbage soup is also satisfying at other times of the year. However, whipping up a batch of homemade soup often requires a bit of work, especially if you're aiming for a delicious and fulfilling outcome. As a result, many home chefs like to cook soup and freeze it for later. This entails using the best practices to maintain the quality of your cabbage soup well after it's been prepared.

After you've finished cooking the soup, allow some time for it to cool down, as you want the soup to be at room temperature when you transfer it into cold storage. However, in the interest of food safety, don't allow soup to linger at room temperature for over two hours. Once the cabbage soup is sufficiently cooled, place it into a bag or container that will hold up in the freezer. It's best to portion out the soup into serving sizes before freezing for convenience. Also, if you use a freezer bag, be sure to eliminate as much air as possible. This will preserve the quality of the soup while it's frozen.