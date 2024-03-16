If You're Going Dairy-Free, Be Careful When Buying Dips

Whether you're living with lactose intolerance or a dairy allergy or transitioning to a vegan lifestyle, one food category that should elicit careful label-reading for hidden dairy is store-bought dips. That's because dips, in general, are a tricky territory to navigate when you don't eat dairy. Sure, you have the obvious culprits in buffalo chicken dip, queso dip, spinach artichoke dip, or French onion dip. All of these old standards are rich with dairy or dairy byproducts.

But other, more innocuous dips (think green goddess dressing) may have hidden sources of dairy like yogurt or sour cream. That's why it is essential to scrutinize the ingredient list for any potential dairy derivatives and not be swayed by marketing verbiage like "dairy-free." The only labels or logos that can be trusted are those that come from actual certified labeling bodies, such as the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) or Certified Vegan.