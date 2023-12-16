For A Creamy Dairy-Free Dip, Start With Tofu

Since tofu is a blank slate, you will need to sour it up a bit if it is going to mimic the sour cream in a given dip. Luckily, it's easy to do so and all it takes is a bit of acid and salt — and of course your blender or food processor.

Just drop the package of silken tofu into the blender along with a splash of apple cider vinegar, a squeeze of lemon, and half a teaspoon of salt. Exact measurements aren't necessary here since sour cream can vary by brand. Just blend it down to a creamy consistency and give it a taste. If it's not sour enough then give it another splash of vinegar and another squeeze of lemon. Once you've got the right balance of sourness add the rest of your creamy ingredients and give it another whirl in the blender to finish off the dip.

If you want to make a creamy yogurt-like dip you'll need to both sweeten and sour the silken tofu. In that case, you can use the same blending process as above but with a quarter cup of lemon juice and sugar or sweetener to taste. A bit of citrus will also mimic the slight tanginess in cream cheese so squeeze a bit of lemon in when substituting with silken tofu. This isn't an exact science, so you'll want to taste as you go instead of relying on precise measurements.