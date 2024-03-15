Is Whole Foods Open On Easter Sunday 2024?
Hosting family and friends on Easter can make for a truly memorable event, but it is never an easy undertaking either. From countless hours of cleaning, decorating, and cooking time-consuming dishes like the roasted holiday ham, it's a lot to manage. Because of this all-too-familiar harried reality of hosting, it's always a good idea to keep a few grocery stores in mind on the big day just in case you need to restock some ingredients. Sure, some blunders are inevitable, but running out of those essential groceries doesn't have to be one of them.
For loyal Whole Foods customers preparing for the upcoming holiday, you might wonder if this grocery chain will be open on Easter for your emergency grocery needs. Rest assured, if you need some last-minute items on March 31, you're in luck because Whole Foods does plan to remain open.
Every Whole Foods store has slightly different hours, but most are typically open between 7:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Some locations may only be open for limited hours on the big day, though, so call your local store ahead of time to be sure of its holiday hours (and ensure you avoid these mistakes when shopping).
How Whole Foods can help create your Easter meal
If you head to Whole Foods before Easter Sunday, know there's more you can grab besides those extra eggs and sugar. For starters, the supermarket chain has a special Easter catering menu full of à la carte dishes, crowd-pleasing appetizers, and other meal options for you to choose from. So, if you want to save yourself some stress on the holiday, this route may be one to consider taking. From Quiche Lorraine for breakfast to braised lamb shank for dinner, Whole Foods has an entire spread of Easter recipes perfect for parties of any size — just order before March 29.
If you've already covered the meal, Whole Foods has plenty of spring-ready desserts, like a bright Mango Yuzu Chantilly Cake and a Strawberry Rhubarb Pie. Finally, the chain even has some specially curated wines available for the Easter season, featuring light, fruity notes reminiscent of spring—perfect to pair with any other Easter treats you desire.
So, Whole Foods could be the one-stop-shop that will solve all your holiday worries if you find yourself in a pinch before Easter or even on the big day. Easter is a memorable holiday, and there are always plenty of Easter deals, so you'll likely have your pick from the extensive lineup of open stores and deals.