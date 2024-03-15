Is Whole Foods Open On Easter Sunday 2024?

Hosting family and friends on Easter can make for a truly memorable event, but it is never an easy undertaking either. From countless hours of cleaning, decorating, and cooking time-consuming dishes like the roasted holiday ham, it's a lot to manage. Because of this all-too-familiar harried reality of hosting, it's always a good idea to keep a few grocery stores in mind on the big day just in case you need to restock some ingredients. Sure, some blunders are inevitable, but running out of those essential groceries doesn't have to be one of them.

For loyal Whole Foods customers preparing for the upcoming holiday, you might wonder if this grocery chain will be open on Easter for your emergency grocery needs. Rest assured, if you need some last-minute items on March 31, you're in luck because Whole Foods does plan to remain open.

Every Whole Foods store has slightly different hours, but most are typically open between 7:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Some locations may only be open for limited hours on the big day, though, so call your local store ahead of time to be sure of its holiday hours (and ensure you avoid these mistakes when shopping).