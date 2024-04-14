Applesauce Spice Cake With Maple Glaze Recipe

Perfectly sweet and delicately spiced, this applesauce spice cake with maple glaze makes for a great breakfast, dessert, or snack option. In fact, there's no bad time to enjoy this sweet treat. Though the finished loaf, beautifully adorned with that sweet maple glaze, looks like something you might find in a bakery, this cake is actually a rather simple one to whip up — just ask recipe developer Deniz Vergara. "My favorite thing about this cake is how easy it is to make," she says. "It is so tender and moist at the same time."

Somewhat similar to a loaf of banana bread, this cake highlights another type of fruit — apples — both thanks to its inclusion of applesauce and classic apple pie spice. Pecans add a crunchy contrast to the otherwise soft and moist baked good, while the glaze, as Vergara says, "really takes it to the next level (without much effort!)" And, thanks to that glaze, you can enjoy a slice of this cake without needing to add anything else to it, like a slather of butter or a drizzle of honey. Just bake and glaze, then you've got a delightful treat that will keep well in an airtight container for half of the week.