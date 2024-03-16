Root Beer Is The Key Ingredient That Gives BBQ Sauce A Sweet Finishing Touch

BBQ sauce has long been the go-to condiment for weeknight patio dinners, warm-weather picnics, and family-friendly cookouts. Depending on the recipe, this sweet and savory sauce is made with varying degrees of ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, water, and a blend of spices. With a little doctoring, this base combination of ingredients can be made into the perfect sauce accompaniment for all your favorite meat-heavy dishes. Even though making homemade barbecue sauce is quite simple, those looking to include an additional hint of sweetness in their classic recipes should look no further than root beer. A sweet and distinctly spiced carbonated soda, root beer may have made a name for itself via ultimate root beer floats, but surprisingly, a cup or two of this fizzy drink adds a nice level of complexity and flavor to traditional BBQ sauce.

While traditional root beer used to be flavored with sassafras root, modern-day varieties include a range of ingredients to achieve a similar taste including wintergreen oil, allspice berries, cinnamon, clove, and anise. Not only will your next round of BBQ sauce benefit from root beer's added sweetness; the fizzy drink's warming spices will add layers of flavor to an already delicious condiment. Incorporating root beer into your favorite BBQ sauce recipe is also straightforward and based on the recipe you're following, added at various stages in the heating process.