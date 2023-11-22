The Essential Ingredient For Restaurant-Style Sweet And Sour Chicken

When craving Chinese takeout, one of the go-to classics that never fails to satisfy is the tender and delicious sweet and sour chicken. While it may seem intimidating at first, with a little work, you can actually make this meal yourself. But one thing you'll need to get right from the start are the ingredients. Chicken and vegetables are an obvious choice. However, the essential ingredient for restaurant-style sweet and sour chicken is ketchup.

While you may think of ketchup as a mere condiment for your fries or a way to top off your burger, it's actually used as a key ingredient in a surprising number of dishes. Most chilis wouldn't be complete without it, and your party meatballs wouldn't have that hint of sweet and sour if ketchup wasn't included. When it comes to sweet and sour chicken, you'll want to refer to your favorite glazed meatball recipe and add in some ketchup for your sauce.