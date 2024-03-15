For Cookies With A Lusciously Soft Interior, You Need Egg Yolks

There are plenty of other tips and tricks to bake successfully chewy egg yolk cookies. For example, you could swap out your white sugar for brown sugar (dark brown sugar has more molasses in it, thereby adding even more richness and moisture to your recipe) and use butter with a higher butterfat content, such as European butter, which typically possesses 82 to 83% butterfat, or Amish butter, which is around 84% butterfat.

Additionally, to ensure they remain optimally chewy, you can chill your cookie dough for four hours or so before baking to keep your cookies from spreading too much. The flavors in chilled cookie dough will also have melded a bit more, allowing you to taste the full enhancements of the egg yolks.

And be sure to keep your eye on your cookies while they're in the oven, as it's important that you don't overbake them. Note that they will be slightly puffed up due to the extra yolks, but since they will continue to bake as they cool, you'll want to make sure the centers are slightly undercooked when you take them out of the oven. And when you want to dig into those leftover cookies (assuming you didn't eat them all at once), be sure to pop them in the microwave for about 10 seconds so you can bite into that delectable gooeyness you worked to achieve.