The Safety Reason You Should Avoid Cooking With Hot Tap Water

Cooking tends to involve a lot of waiting — preheating, resting, proving, etc. — so it makes sense to want to take shortcuts where you can, especially when you're already hungry. If you want to boil water quickly, it seems natural to use hot tap water so that it takes less time to heat up on the stove. But wait: There's one very good reason to not run hot water for anything you're going to consume, and it has to do with safety.

Virtually all pipes, even those being manufactured today, have some amount of lead in them (and the older the pipes, the greater the amount of lead they're likely to contain). Lead is highly toxic. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, heat causes lead to dissolve more quickly, so when you run hot water from the tap, it's likely to have picked up more lead from the pipes than cold water would have. Hot water is also more likely than cold water to carry bacteria, which can be potentially harmful.

This isn't some extreme precaution, either — both the EPA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise always using cold tap water for cooking or drinking, to minimize the amount of lead going into food and drinks. Lead poisoning is no joke, and at high enough concentrations, it can be fatal. This is one area where you'd be wisest to err on the side of caution.