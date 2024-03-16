What Is Deep Fried Milk And What's Its Origin Story?

America has a reputation for producing and enjoying all manner of fried foods, but it's important to remember that America is also far from the only country with a love for and expertise in deep-fried concoctions. In particular, there's one thing numerous countries around the globe have loved frying for longer than the U.S. has even existed: milk. Fried milk may sound like a county fair food, but it has a rich global history: India has gulab jamun, Spain has leche frita, Italy has latte dolce fritto — and China has zha xian nai.

Of these extant forms of fried milk, the Cantonese zha xian nai might be the most intriguing. Small, fried nuggets of milk with a creamy, pudding-like center, zha xian nai has traditionally been used as a fun snack to keep kids happy while adults eat — or just to provide a counterpart to more savory dishes. Frankly, it's surprising it hasn't caught on like wildfire in countries other than China.