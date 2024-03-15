Cook Up Fresh Corn On The Cob In The Air Fryer For A Quick Weeknight Meal

Air fryers are a particular technology well-suited to corn's size, shape, and composition. Because they're technically shrunken versions of full-sized convection ovens, what happens inside is not just an even circulation of hot air but a concentrated one.

When it comes to corn, this means you can expect heat to reach all sides of the cylindrical vegetable. Also, you don't have to fuss with flipping like you would on the grill or making sure you have a pot large enough to fully submerge your corn in the case of boiling. You can simply allow the corn to bask in the heat — about 400 degrees Fahrenheit — for around 14 minutes once your appliance is preheated. Just make sure to coat each with a little oil beforehand, and soon enough, you'll have a sweet, juicy ear of corn with perfectly caramelized kernels thanks to all that concentrated natural goodness within. And if fresh corn isn't in season or on hand, you can even use your air fryer for loose frozen corn in a pinch, and either way, rely on a quick and simple any-night meal that can be served so many ways.