For Perfect Mashed Potatoes, Picking The Right-Sized Spud Is Key

Smooth, creamy, decadent, or fried, potatoes are one of America's most beloved ingredients to use for side dishes for a reason. They are one of the most versatile starches in the book, giving us all of our favorites from french fries to mashed potatoes.

For big fans of the latter, even the smallest deviation from traditional recipes can make for less-than-perfect mashed potatoes. To get the perfect version of this side dish, picking the right-sized spud is especially key. While you might think other characteristics would be more important in this process, the size of a potato can indicate a whole lot about how it will cook.

Certain-sized potatoes have more starch packed inside them, and this simple ingredient can be the difference between a smooth batch of potatoes versus a dish filled with undesirable clumps. Here's how to pick the right potatoes so you don't have to wonder which dish you'll get.