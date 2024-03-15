What Is A Snake Bite Shot And How Did It Get Its Name?

While some people enjoy a complicated, complex cocktail, others might prefer the simplicity of a shot. Although no one wants to hit the floor after that drink, the snake bite shot was given that description for the quick strike it does on people's perceptions. Instead of a slow, entangled hold, this libation hits fast even though the sweet taste is unsuspecting.

A snake bite shot consists of Yukon Jack whiskey and lime cordial. Although the exact name origins can be debated, the idea is that the sweet and sour shot gives drinkers a quick buzz, similar to how a snake quickly strikes, and the impact is immediate. Even though any liquor shot can have some people feeling a little loopy, this shot's approachable flavor makes it more palatable for that quick buzz. The sweet, honey-forward Yukon Jack with that bright, zesty lime makes it feel like an easy drinking, light libation. Maybe the snake reference lures people into the concept that this shot is not as potent as it seems, similar to the snake that looks beautiful but is quite menacing.

Many people might be familiar with the concept that the rattling sound from the rattlesnake is a warning to tread carefully; the slam of the snake bite shot might be a similar note of caution. It might not be a venomous sip, but it is one that leaves a mark.