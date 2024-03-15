Protect Your Cast Iron Skillet From Rust With An Easy Coffee Filter Hack

After you cook a delicious meal for yourself, your family, or guests, it's time for that part of the dining experience that some home cooks enjoy and others dread: washing the dishes. Whether you like it or not, you need to keep your pots and pans clean for food safety, including your cast iron skillet. However, even if you do a great job of washing and drying your cast iron skillet (all while avoiding soap), you still risk the pan developing rust from moisture that can form on the pan. That's why you should lay a coffee filter inside your skillet after you wash and dry it thoroughly to protect your pan from moisture.

You can place your cast iron skillet on your stovetop over low heat to dry any lingering dampness from the pan. But even after you do that, you still need to protect the pan from moisture that can build up while it's stored in your pantry. Simply line your skillet with a coffee filter when you store it, and your pan will be protected from the humidity and moisture that can form on its surface, which will ultimately lead to rusting. How? Well, it's because of the material that paper coffee filters are made of.