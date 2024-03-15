How To Properly Blanch Pistachios For Delicious Desserts

Pistachios are an earthy, flavorsome nut with several savory uses in dishes like pistachio-crusted rack of lamb. But they also appear in much-loved pistachio-infused desserts, especially the classic pistachio ice cream. A handful of pistachios might be a perfect ready-to-eat snack, but if you're using them in a dessert, they should almost always be blanched before use. Blanching makes it easier to remove the skins, which are edible but have a dusty taste and dull brownish color, so are not welcome in most desserts. When done properly, blanching also helps to preserve the bright green color of the pistachios, as well as boost their flavor and aroma.

Before blanching pistachios for use in desserts, you want to select the best ones you can. Sicilian pistachio varieties have a thicker, darker skin than that of their American counterparts, and their flavor is much stronger, making Sicilian pistachios better suited to adding that unique pistachio flavor to your dessert. If you can afford them, that is: They're substantially more expensive than American varieties!

To blanch them, soak your pistachios in cold water in a sautée pan for five minutes, then turn on the heat until the water is steaming but doesn't boil. After a minute or two, transfer your pistachios to an ice bath, then remove the skins either one by one or by rolling them in a clean cloth.