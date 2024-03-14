For A Crispier Pizza Dough, Just Add Sparkling Wine

It's hard to keep a bottle of bubbly, well, bubbly. There are gadgets that can help preserve the carbonation in sparkling wine, but an open bottle of champagne or prosecco won't last as long as a still wine. Instead of dutifully finishing the bottle or sadly pouring out extra (formerly) sparkling wine, there's another option: Make pizza dough with it.

Champagne brings a few things to the pizza party. First, even dry wine has a little residual sugar in it for the yeast in the dough to munch on. With a bit of extra sugar in the mix, there's an improved Maillard reaction — the enzymatic process that creates browning and crisp crusts on things like bread, meat, and roasted veggies. The wine itself will impart a touch of flavor to the dough, too, leading to a slightly sweeter, more flavorful dough than your normal recipe. The bubbles from the carbonation may help too; adding a bubbly beverage can help pizza dough rise, leading to an airier crust. All in all, a little bit of champagne in your dough could be the answer to a better pizza at home.