How Long Does Champagne Usually Last After Opening?

You know that unmistakable fizz you hear after opening a bottle of champagne? That's the carbon dioxide escaping from the bottle after the seal has been broken when you uncork the bottle. You want as little of that CO2 to escape as possible. A champagne stopper will come closest to mimicking sealing up the champagne again, and storing it in a very cold environment like your fridge slows down the process of CO2 release.

Without a champagne stopper on hand, you'll have to turn to some other common household kitchen items. Covering the opening tightly with plastic wrap or aluminum foil will work in a pinch. Twist a rubber band around the neck of the bottle to make sure the wrap or foil is sealed tight across the bottle opening.

If you're pushing that two- to three-day freshness window and want to check to ensure your champagne hasn't gone bad, simply rely on your senses. Take a whiff of the champagne — it should have the drink's fruity or floral signature aroma. If you smell anything off-putting or sour, it's likely gone bad. If you're still unsure, you can take a small sip. Again, if there's a sour taste or you can tell it's gone entirely flat, you're out of luck, and unfortunately, that bottle of champagne's got to go.