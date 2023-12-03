The Soda Water Hack For Thick And Fluffy Homemade Pizza Crust

There's nothing quite like biting into a cheesy, topping-heavy pizza on a big, fluffy crust. And while a thin, New York-style pie definitely has its advantages, sometimes the mood can hit for that heartier deep-dish inspired dough. If you're the type that loves a thick, billowy pizza crust but you haven't been able to get your homemade dough to rise to the occasion the way restaurant pizza does, there's a hack that can help it get there.

It's a pretty simple one, too. All you have to do is add some club soda to your dough recipe, and the bubbles will help beef it right up. That's because those bubbles are made up of carbon dioxide, which will form air pockets in the dough, as Kevin Ryan (who is a food scientist on the Urbana campus of the University of Illinois) explained to the Chicago Tribune. He added that those pockets will get bigger as the dough cooks, resulting in the desired fluffiness.