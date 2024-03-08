Expert-Recommended Ingredients Japanese Cuisine Beginners Need On Their Grocery List

Whether you're a fan of savory bowls of Kake soba or spicy Kimchi Nabe, there's a lot to love about Japanese cooking. While seeking out this fare is a fun way to spend a night out, experimenting with cooking new cuisines is just as exciting. Still, for some Japanese cuisine beginners, crafting some of these meals could be intimidating at first thought. But with a few of the right tools on hand, it's not so difficult. It takes just a few expert-recommended ingredients to craft some of the best meals that Japanese culture offers. Markee Manaloto, executive chef and partner at Mishik in New York City, let us in on a few of the most essential additions.

For all those interested in learning to cook Japanese cuisine, Manaloto let us in on the top five ingredients chefs should add to their grocery lists. "My must-haves are soy sauce, sake, mirin, bonito flakes and konbu," he said. While some of these ingredients may sound familiar — we're talking about you, soy sauce — others might be new. For all chefs and lovers of Japanese cuisine, it's important to seek out these underrated additions too, as many of them are considered primary ingredients in Japanese kitchens and the keys to truly mouthwatering meals.