The main reason why restaurant fish sandwiches taste better than homemade ones is because restaurants have access to fresher fish. This is especially true in landlocked cities such as St. Louis where, thanks to air freight, restaurants are able to serve fish that have only been dead for about two days. This is far fresher than the fish that's available to the public in grocery stores. In fact, tests conducted by the BBC found that some fish sold via grocery stores had been dead for up to 20 days. Most fish sandwiches call for flaky, white fish to be used, such as haddock. These fish taste much better when fresh and the superior flavor of a fish that's been killed recently is noticeable in the finished sandwich.

Home cooks looking to produce similarly fresh-tasting fish sandwiches are often better off purchasing frozen fish from grocery stores as opposed to defrosted fish. This is especially true if they do not live near the coast or are purchasing an imported species. The reason for this is simple: frozen fish are often better preserved. This notion was explained to Epicurious by Gavin Gibbons, spokesman for the National Fisheries Institute: "The clock never moves backward when it comes to freshness. If a fish is caught, handled well and frozen immediately, you literally stop the clock. You freeze in the freshness."