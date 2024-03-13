Bahama Mama Vs Sex On The Beach: The Difference Between The Tropical Cocktails

The classic cocktails known as the Bahama Mama and the Sex on the Beach are two of the ultimate beach-side indulgences. These popular summer beverages are often served with a little paper umbrella to match and are perhaps most beloved for their sweet, tropical flavors. At first glance, these drinks may look the same, with each featuring distinctly bright hues and fruity flavors. Still, the traditional recipes for these drinks are far from interchangeable, due to a few key discrepancies.

Aside from their vivid colors, both drinks also feature fruit juice as one of their main ingredients. A classic Sex On The Beach uses orange and cranberry juice, while pineapple and lemon are common in the Bahama Mama. Still, for the most part, the similarities between these cocktails stop there. The alcohol used in these drinks is very different, with a Sex On The Beach calling for vodka and peach schnapps, and a Bahama Mama using two types of rum (usually one dark and one coconut-flavored rum).

But what is the biggest difference of all between these cocktails? Well, it all comes down to one especially unique ingredient used in the traditional Bahama Mama: coffee liqueur. Surprisingly, pineapple and coffee do make for a good pairing. Still, as times evolve, so do the makeup of these drinks, and many modern recipes have these two cocktails looking more and more alike.