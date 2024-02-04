Pineapple And Coffee Is An Unexpected Pairing You Need To Try

Coffee is an expansive category of drink, containing everything from sweet and syrupy blends to strong, steaming cups of dark roast. As years go by, this list seems to grow, with caffeine fanatics getting more creative with their home brews and cafe buys. It wasn't long ago that Starbucks' introduction of the Frappuccino shocked the world, and now these drinks are a household name. Since then, new coffee drink inventions have only gotten more wild and ambitious. There's a whole world of unique coffee pairings just waiting to be made.

If you're a fan of these creative cups, we get it, and we have another fun one to share here before it blows up. Have you ever heard of pineapple coffee? Coffee traditionalists might balk at the idea of this unexpected combination, but adding a few slices of pineapple into an iced coffee makes for a satisfying combination of flavors both bitter and sweet. The refreshing fruit brings new life to strong brews, and is a perfect pick-me-up on hot days. Plus, since coffee and pineapple are both naturally acidic, they mesh well in that way, too.

This tart fruit pairs especially well with cold coffee blends, so iced coffee lovers in particular might want to consider giving this drink a try. If you're wary, it's understandable, but take a look first at what some fans of it have to say.