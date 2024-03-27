The Soaking Tip For Making A Restaurant-Worthy Blooming Onion

For many of us, dinner at Outback Steakhouse isn't complete without a tasty Bloomin' Onion, the crispy, mouthwatering appetizer named for its resemblance to a flower in mid-bloom. Whether you want to eat in and save money or enjoy cooking copycat foods, you can make your own restaurant-worthy blooming onion at home with very little effort.

That being said, you might hit a snag if you're making a blooming onion for the first time — namely, that your onion won't bloom how you expected after you slice it, ultimately resembling a bud more than a blossoming flower. So, what's the secret to getting your onion to bloom? It's actually pretty simple. All you have to do is to give it a nice long bath.

Soaking the onion (large, sweet Vidalias work best) in cold water after you cut it will help the petals separate naturally instead of trying to force them open, which runs the risk of pieces breaking off. With your onion properly bloomed, you'll be ready to batter and fry it to perfection — and when it's time to eat, friends and family can gather around the table to grab an onion slice like picking petals off a flower.