Out Of Shortening? Use Avocado Instead

Ingredient substitutions can be a lifesaver. There's nothing worse than being elbow-deep in a cooking or baking project, only to discover that you're missing some key ingredient. If you can perform a simple swap with other items you already have on hand, that's much less annoying than having to head back out to the store.

Ingredient swaps can also be helpful when you want to alter a recipe to suit specific dietary needs. Little exchanges can turn a classic recipe vegan, or otherwise alter its nutritional profile. Even when your kitchen is fully stocked, sometimes it's nice to have these tricks in your back pocket when you want to switch things up for one reason or another. And in case you didn't already know, the incredibly versatile avocado, apart from being chock full of nutritional benefits, is a substitution superhero: In desserts, it can work in place of shortening, as well as eggs or oil.

Since avocado generally works in these applications in a one-to-one ratio, you don't even need to do any mathematical conversions. You can just use as much avocado as you would shortening or oil to easily lighten up all manner of decadent desserts, making them lower in calories without having to cut that sweet, sweet sugar — or worse, use a sugar-free alternative. Blech.