The Science Behind Why Your Cheese Sweats

Sweat, tears, or grease — call the phenomenon whatever you want — but most people tend to agree that a sweaty block of cheese isn't the most compelling-sounding indulgence. Cheese usually tastes best when served at room temperature, as the flavor molecules within it expand as it warms, releasing the hidden tang and acidity. Still, getting cheese ready to serve isn't as simple as laying it out on the countertop, as this fragile protein is still very prone to that unattractive trait of sweating.

Just like humans sweat when exposed to hot sun, cheese responds to higher temperatures in the same way. Those droplets that suddenly appear on cheese are actually melting butterfat, which will often liquefy when cheese goes through a temperature change. Most often, this process occurs when cheese is transferred from a cold temperature to room temperature. The fast-changing climates cause the cheese's molecules to expand, as previously mentioned, which also sends excess fat onto the surface of the cheese to make room. Over time, this process leads to a less flavorful cheese, as the fat within cheese holds much of its flavor, so it's best to try and prevent cheese sweat from happening in the first place.

While this process is totally natural and primarily an aesthetic concern, it isn't necessarily inevitable. So, to keep your cheese from sweating, here are a few things you can try.