The Sugar Cube Hack That'll Keep Your Cheese Fresh For Longer
Cheese is a versatile ingredient that can enhance almost any dish. It's perfect in a cozy casserole or a gooey mac and cheese, of course, but it also stands alone as a snack. However, cheese usually has a pretty short shelf life, especially if it's a softer one. But there is one easy trick to ensuring it doesn't go bad before you have a chance to use it: store it with sugar cubes.
Sugar cubes are the secret to keeping cheese in perfect shape. The cubes can maintain the moisture and temperature in the container in such a way that it creates the perfect environment for your cheese — and the reason this happens comes down to science. Sugar is what's known as a hygroscopic substance, meaning it naturally pulls moisture from the air around it. It serves as a natural regulator because of its ability to prevent something (like cheese) from taking on too much moisture.
Add sugar cubes to your cheese container
We don't always store our cheese in an airtight container; sometimes it's wrapped in cheese wrap or placed in a resealable bag. But next time you bring cheese home, grab the Tupperware and add a sugar cube or two into the container. And that's it — your cheese will supposedly last much longer this way, though the actual shelf life comparison isn't known. The sugar will absorb the moisture within the container, which prevents the cheese from sweating and ultimately creates a better environment to reduce spoilage.
As they absorb moisture, the sugar cubes start to melt, which can happen during storage. It doesn't necessarily mean your cheese is spoiled; just replace the cubes with new ones, and you're good to go. This trick should work with non-cubed sugar, too, so if you don't have any actual sugar cubes, place a little regular granulated sugar in the container instead.
If you want to store cheese long-term, then it's fine to freeze, but you should make sure it has as little contact with air or moisture as possible. If you can't vacuum seal it, wrap it tightly using plastic wrap or aluminum foil, then place it in a freezer-safe bag or container; it will last up to two months.
How to tell if your cheese has gone bad
There are a few telltale signs of spoiled cheese: Smell, appearance, and taste. Ideally, you won't need to get to that third step because the first two are clear indicators. Cheese can sometimes have a strong smell, but it shouldn't be overbearing. If you open the cheese container and the smell is hard to digest, it could be spoiled. Plus, any discoloration or change in texture is also a red flag. And while some cheeses grow mold, most shouldn't, so that's also a sign.
If you're storing gorgonzola or blue cheese alongside those sugar cubes, it's not always easy to tell when it's gone bad. In this case, it comes down to color and texture. We know blue cheese to have mold that is a blue or green hue, but if it's any other color — such as gray or black – that's a bad sign. Plus, if the cheese has any sort of fuzz on it or feels slimy, definitely toss it.