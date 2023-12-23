The Sugar Cube Hack That'll Keep Your Cheese Fresh For Longer

We don't always store our cheese in an airtight container; sometimes it's wrapped in cheese wrap or placed in a resealable bag. But next time you bring cheese home, grab the Tupperware and add a sugar cube or two into the container. And that's it — your cheese will supposedly last much longer this way, though the actual shelf life comparison isn't known. The sugar will absorb the moisture within the container, which prevents the cheese from sweating and ultimately creates a better environment to reduce spoilage.

As they absorb moisture, the sugar cubes start to melt, which can happen during storage. It doesn't necessarily mean your cheese is spoiled; just replace the cubes with new ones, and you're good to go. This trick should work with non-cubed sugar, too, so if you don't have any actual sugar cubes, place a little regular granulated sugar in the container instead.

If you want to store cheese long-term, then it's fine to freeze, but you should make sure it has as little contact with air or moisture as possible. If you can't vacuum seal it, wrap it tightly using plastic wrap or aluminum foil, then place it in a freezer-safe bag or container; it will last up to two months.