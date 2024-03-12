Is Canned Spotted Dick Already Cooked?

While it might sound like a naughty term, spotted dick is actually a traditional British dessert and there's nothing naughty about it. It's a steamed pudding with dried fruit sprinkled throughout. The treat has a light, sweet flavor with a touch of warming spices and fruity notes from the typical dried currants or raisins inside it.

Now, if you want to eat this treat yourself, to make it at home, you can expect to spend well over an hour in the kitchen working away at it. While mixing the batter might not take too long, you'll need to steam the pudding for quite a while to fully cook the delicacy.

The good news is that if you're short on time, there's another option out there so that you can still try this British sweet — just pick up the canned version. Luckily, the canned version is already cooked, so you can technically just pop open the can and start eating it right away, however many customers enjoy heating theirs up first.