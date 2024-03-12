Is Canned Spotted Dick Already Cooked?
While it might sound like a naughty term, spotted dick is actually a traditional British dessert and there's nothing naughty about it. It's a steamed pudding with dried fruit sprinkled throughout. The treat has a light, sweet flavor with a touch of warming spices and fruity notes from the typical dried currants or raisins inside it.
Now, if you want to eat this treat yourself, to make it at home, you can expect to spend well over an hour in the kitchen working away at it. While mixing the batter might not take too long, you'll need to steam the pudding for quite a while to fully cook the delicacy.
The good news is that if you're short on time, there's another option out there so that you can still try this British sweet — just pick up the canned version. Luckily, the canned version is already cooked, so you can technically just pop open the can and start eating it right away, however many customers enjoy heating theirs up first.
How to eat canned spotted dick
Although canned spotted dick is cooked, that's not to say that you'll want to just bust it open and dig in, although you theoretically could. This sweet still tastes best served warm, so it's not a bad idea to heat it up first.
One way to heat the dessert is to boil the can in water. Simply fill a saucepan with water, making sure that the can of spotted dick floats, and let it warm for about 35 minutes. Then, take the can off the heat and carefully open it. Keep in mind that the can sometimes sprays liquid when you pop it open, so it's not a bad idea to cover it with a towel to avoid getting burned. Then, tip your treat onto a plate and dig in!
Alternatively, you can go the easy route and simply microwave your spotted dick instead. Use a knife to loosen the pudding from the can and then pop it in the microwave. It should take between one and a half to two minutes to heat all the way through depending on the wattage of your microwave.
What to serve with your canned spotted dick
Traditionally, this treat is served with a tasty custard sauce. The custard helps add moisture to the meal, keeping it from being thick and stodgy while also introducing flavors that complement the sponge and the light notes of warming spices. Whip up this sauce yourself from scratch or use a boxed version to save yourself a bit of time for dessert in just a few minutes. You can also pick up cans of Devon custard if you want to keep the traditional British feel of the dessert. Just like spotted dick, the sauce can be eaten straight from the can, whether you heat it up or not.
Alternatively, you could serve this treat with some icing or powdered sugar, or try a scoop of ice cream or a dollop of vanilla whipped cream alongside your dessert. You could even go for a boozy whipped cream to introduce some additional tasting notes and add an enhanced, adult feel to your dish. Feel free to veer from the traditional and enjoy this sweet treat in whatever way you like best.