11 Common Mistakes People Make At A Hibachi Restaurant

One of the biggest parts of the hibachi experience is enjoying the chef's theatrics. They've spent years perfecting not only their cooking skills, but also their fun tricks — so don't ignore your chef when they're performing. It's rude to do so, and if you aren't interested in engaging with them, then you might as well eat somewhere else.

While seated at the table, admire how hibachi chefs carefully chop up ingredients, then toss them around on the grill to cook them to perfection. While they're doing so, the chefs may engage in banter with the guests, so soak it all up and get some laughs in. When beginners eat at a hibachi restaurant, they're often shocked that food is tossed directly to them. In fact, you should expect them to throw morsels like pieces of shrimp in your mouth. You can always politely decline and eat food directly from your plate, but make sure you show appreciation and applaud your chefs when they truly impress you. Be aware that chefs will toss shrimp, squirt sake, and perform a number of other exciting moves, so think twice about wearing your favorite shirt.

It's important to leave positive feedback for your hibachi chefs, but ensure that you do so at appropriate times. If they're actively cooking and are in the zone, let them concentrate until they're ready to serve you the dishes. Of course, if they indicate it's okay to do so, you can speak with the chefs prepping your food. Once they're done, let them serve you; don't reach across to grab things.