What's The Difference Between Egg Drop Soup And Miso Soup?

Asian cuisines certainly feature a brilliant kaleidoscope of dishes and flavors. This isn't surprising when you consider Asia is by far the world's largest and most populous continent, so of course, it will be home to tons of different dishes and flavor profiles. This isn't just true from culture to culture, but even within cultures themselves; China, in particular, has a massive melding of different cuisines, with far more regional variety than most Americans might think.

But one thing most Asian cuisines (at least East and Southeast Asian ones) are known for is soup. From pho and tom kha to ramen and hot and sour soup, each East Asian cuisine has at least one signature soup. And the two Asian soups with which most Americans are likely familiar must be egg drop and miso.

So, what's the difference between egg drop and miso soup? Everything. It's a little surprising that anyone could confuse these two soups because they're pretty much nothing alike. The flavor profiles are entirely different, and they come from different countries.