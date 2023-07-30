You Should Think Twice Before Pairing Sake With Sushi In Japan

Sake and sushi: it's a match made in Heaven. Or maybe not. Sushi and sake might be a logical pairing in America, but up until recent years, it was actually seen as a strange combination in Japan.

Sake is a rice-based beverage and is brewed in a similar way to beer. In Japan, pairing a rice-based drink with a rice dish was seen as a strange practice until the mid-1900s. This is because a rice-heavy combination is very indulgent and makes people full too fast. Instead, people in Japan traditionally paired sake with other dishes like sashimi and sushi with drinks like fruit wines or tea. Today, many people in Japan still believe that the only beverage you should have with sushi are palate cleansers so that the sushi's individual flavors can shine, but those rules are a little more relaxed. People are starting to see that the rice present in both of these indulgences means they can complement each other well. But the idea that you should not indulge in sake alongside sushi still applies in traditional Japanese restaurants, so it's something to keep in mind.

If you want to try sake the traditional way, let's talk about how to pair it. Sake works the same way as wine in that it can pair better with different foods. But because of the uniqueness of sake, there's room to get a lot more creative than with other beverages.