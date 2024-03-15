The Timing Tip For The Crispiest Hash Browns In Your Breakfast Casserole

While pre-baking your hash browns can certainly help ensure you don't get a soggy breakfast bake, that's not the only trick to have up your sleeve. For one thing, remember that you can use either freshly homemade hash browns or your favorite brand of frozen hash browns for this recipe. If you go with frozen, while you don't necessarily have to thaw them, doing so can avoid introducing extra moisture to your dish and lead to a watery breakfast bake. If you do thaw them, you can also pat them dry with a towel to help pull out any excess moisture and ensure you get a crisp texture.

Besides the hash browns causing your casserole to become watery, other ingredients in it can also be to blame. If you're using vegetables in the bake, these naturally contain water, which winds up leaking into your meal as they cook. To get rid of that, you can cook the vegetables before piling them into your dish.

Finally, don't forget that if you use meat in your casserole, this can also affect the overall texture. Sausage and bacon, two common additions to this meal, contain grease. To avoid a watery casserole, it's a good idea to cook your meats and drain off that extra fat before adding them to your oven dish. With all of these tips in mind, you're well on your way to a perfectly textured hash brown breakfast casserole.