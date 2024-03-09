7 Of The Biggest Imitation Crab Myths Debunked

Any food with the term "imitation" in the name is sure to lead to some confusion. Usually, this results in the public asking what the imitation food is actually made of. This is one of many questions that plagues imitation crab, a food that's been consumed in the United States since the 1970s. Unsurprisingly, several myths have arisen concerning what ingredients are used to make imitation crab. Further myths, regarding how the product is made and how cooks use it, also abound.

Many of these myths put prospective consumers off imitation crab — which is otherwise known as surimi — potentially limiting their enjoyment of this cheap protein. What's more, they limit the ability of America's public and its food businesses to take full advantage of imitation crab's growing global market at a time when domestic crab supplies are becoming increasingly tenuous. As such, we have taken it upon ourselves to debunk seven of the biggest myths surrounding imitation crab, providing you with the requisite knowledge to understand this oft-derided food.