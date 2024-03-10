For Bakes That Call For Amaretto, Almond Extract Also Works Wonders

Amaretto is as sumptuous as it sounds. The sweet liqueur, which gets its name from the Italian word for "bitter," owes its unique flavor to steeped almonds, apricot kernels, peach pits — which, oddly enough, taste like almonds — or a combination of the three. Its inclusion of caramelized sugar allows it to jazz up any sweet dish, lending it a place in after-dinner cocktails and desserts alike. As one Reddit user put it, "Amaretto tastes like Maraschino cherries, or, a bit like liquid marzipan. In a word, very almondy. Yet it's not too sweet or cloying."

But what happens when you can't find it at the store, or you don't feel like shelling out for a large bottle when you only plan to use it for baked goods? One option is to track down an airplane-sized shot at your local BevMo. Another is to sub in almond extract. When measured carefully, the latter works wonders in a pinch. If you don't already have it in your pantry, you'll find it in the baking aisle at your nearest grocery store.