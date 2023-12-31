Add Amaretto To Your Cream Pie For A Boozy Twist

A cream pie craving is a very specific kind of desire. The contrast of the crisp, flaky crust with the luscious, light-as-air, cloudlike filling, sweet and fluffy and smooth, is so satisfying as a proper dessert, midday snack, or even breakfast treat.

Chocolate cream pies and coconut cream pies may get the bulk of the attention, but the blank-slate version of this style of pie makes a great platform for so many flavors. And while you can always pair your pie with a good cup of spiked coffee or an after-dinner drink, it never hurts to add the booze directly into your dessert — as in the case of an amaretto Boston cream pie.

This elevated option is easy as pie to execute. For a single pie, simply add anywhere from a few tablespoons to a quarter cup of amaretto (depending on how boozy you like your baked goods) at the time you would typically incorporate vanilla extract or other flavorings. You can also swap in amaretto extract for a nonalcoholic version, but either way, this easy addition just may change the way you consume cream pie creations forever.