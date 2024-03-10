Ina Garten's Pro-Tip For Peeling A Whole Bunch Of Garlic

With so many methods used to peel garlic, finding the right one is crucial for kitchen efficiency. Celebrated chef and TV show host Ina Garten understands this better than most, as her love of garlic means that she often uses massive amounts in her cooking. In a YouTube clip, Garten demonstrates how she easily peels a whopping 24 cloves of garlic while preparing penne arrabbiata, an Italian dish featuring penne pasta and a zesty, tomato-based sauce.

According to the Barefoot Contessa herself, blanching the garlic cloves prior to peeling them makes the process a breeze. Blanching involves placing fruits and vegetables in boiling water for a short period, then quickly tossing them into a bowl with ice water. This is called "shocking" and it stops the blanched foods from continuing to cook. After blanching, removing the outer skin from garlic cloves and other vegetables is far easier. However, blanching garlic also offers an additional benefit or possible deficit (depending on how you feel about the potent flavor).