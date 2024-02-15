Qualities To Look Out For When Buying Fresh Cheese

Fresh cheeses are all a clean shade of white with no rind at all. With no rind, fresh cheese is high in moisture content, making for a creamy texture. Since these cheeses haven't been aged or combined with any other ingredients besides salt, they should have a milky, fresh flavor. Some fresh cheeses are mild and sweet while others have a bit of a cutting tartness.

Mozzarella is likely the most famous fresh cheese of all. There are different varieties of mozzarella based on the region it's made. But generally speaking, look out for a mozzarella that's pearly white, has plenty of bounce and elasticity, and has a smooth outer surface. And the bit of white liquid that seeps out when you cut into it? That's the whey liquid it's stored in — also a good sign of quality and freshness.

Feta cheese comes packaged in a salty brine to maintain freshness and give it that distinct salty bite. Buy feta cheese blocks instead of crumbles, as the blocks will stay fresher longer and contain the most concentrated flavor. (You can crumble it yourself!) Paneer and goat cheese have a bouncy quality. Similar to feta cheese, it's best to purchase paneer whole and slice it up yourself, and buy goat cheese in a log to crumble as you please.