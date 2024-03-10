What Are Kitchen Sink Cookies Made Of?

Now that you're ready to make a batch of kitchen sink cookies, consider the array of sweet and savory snacks in your pantry. While the range of ingredients you can include is vast, to create deliciously addictive treats, purposely pair sweet and savory for one remarkable flavor explosion. For example, one recipe might include potato chips, pretzels, chocolate chips, and toffee bits. Another batch might have popcorn, crushed nuts, and chopped candy bars.

To better understand why the combination of sweet and salty foods is so delicious, you have the inner workings of the human body to thank. Based on one 2011 study, scientists proved the taste of salt triggers certain sweet taste receptors in the mouth. No wonder potato chips and chocolate are a match made in heaven. Aim to use an equal amount of sweet and savory foods for the ultimate batch of kitchen sink cookies.

Next to more purposeful ingredient combinations, play around with the varied foods stored in your pantry. Additional cookie ingredients include shredded coconut, rainbow-colored chocolate gems, butterscotch chips, and mini marshmallows. You can also make kitchen sink cookies with your favorite oatmeal cookie recipe. While many classic kitchen sink cookie recipes are made with flour-based vanilla-flavored dough, transform your favorite oatmeal cookies into hearty kitchen sink delights.