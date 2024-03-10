What Are Kitchen Sink Cookies Made Of?
Almost every food lover is partial to one particular dessert but cookies are an easy-to-like confection enjoyed by all. Next to classic chocolate chip cookies and soft and chewy snickerdoodles, you might often wish there was a way to enjoy all your favorite flavors in just one batch of homemade treats. How can anyone feel good about choosing oatmeal chocolate chip cookies over peanut butter chocolate chip or vice versa? Luckily there is a way to get everything your taste buds desire in just one cookie by making the kitchen sink variety.
If you've never heard of kitchen sink cookies, they're a basic vanilla cookie recipe stuffed with all your favorite mix-ins like chocolate chips, pretzels, sprinkles, potato chips, and even dried fruit. The cookie dough combines standard ingredients like flour, eggs, butter, and vanilla. Beyond following a specific kitchen sink cookie recipe, feel free to use your standard recipe for chocolate chip cookies and substitute traditional chocolate chips for your most desired mix-ins. Kitchen sink cookies are unique since they combine your favorite pantry-friendly snacks to make one mouthwatering treat.
Make flavorful kitchen sink cookies with several sweet and salty ingredients
Now that you're ready to make a batch of kitchen sink cookies, consider the array of sweet and savory snacks in your pantry. While the range of ingredients you can include is vast, to create deliciously addictive treats, purposely pair sweet and savory for one remarkable flavor explosion. For example, one recipe might include potato chips, pretzels, chocolate chips, and toffee bits. Another batch might have popcorn, crushed nuts, and chopped candy bars.
To better understand why the combination of sweet and salty foods is so delicious, you have the inner workings of the human body to thank. Based on one 2011 study, scientists proved the taste of salt triggers certain sweet taste receptors in the mouth. No wonder potato chips and chocolate are a match made in heaven. Aim to use an equal amount of sweet and savory foods for the ultimate batch of kitchen sink cookies.
Next to more purposeful ingredient combinations, play around with the varied foods stored in your pantry. Additional cookie ingredients include shredded coconut, rainbow-colored chocolate gems, butterscotch chips, and mini marshmallows. You can also make kitchen sink cookies with your favorite oatmeal cookie recipe. While many classic kitchen sink cookie recipes are made with flour-based vanilla-flavored dough, transform your favorite oatmeal cookies into hearty kitchen sink delights.
How to make kitchen sink cookies more unique and delicious
Apart from combining your favorite shelf-stable ingredients to make one unforgettable batch of cookies, you can also create themed kitchen sink cookies around the holidays. Combine chopped candy canes, red and green sprinkles, and holiday-themed candies to make kitchen sink Christmas cookies. Or make a hauntingly delicious version around Halloween with spooky candies and snacks. Spring-inspired cookies might include mix-ins such as freeze-dried strawberries, chopped nuts, lemon zest, shredded coconut, and crushed graham crackers.
For a more fun presentation, place extra ingredients on top of each cookie before or after baking. Next to using a cookie scoop to make uniform treats, once your freshly baked cookies come out of the oven, use a large circular cookie cutter to nudge each cookie's outside edges to fit the round cutter. This trick prevents the surge of ingredients from extending beyond the bounds of your loaded confections. Now that you know how to make a noteworthy batch of kitchen sink cookies, get creative with several pantry staples to create one-of-a-kind flavor combinations.