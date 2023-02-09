High Tech Shopping Carts Are Coming To Wegmans. Here's What We Know

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the market for cashiers is expected to decline by 10% in the next ten years. Realistically, there could be a time in the near future when customers won't even remember the days they needed to wait in line to checkout. So what's affecting this prediction? It's not express lanes or self-checkouts. According to Forbes, it's all about the new computer technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced sensors that are forever altering the grocery store experience.

Living in a world with vast access to technology, it's inevitable that even something as mundane as a trip to the grocery store is evolving. Per AI Multiple, those changes are already showing up at popular grocery destinations like Aldi. The German-born chain has started testing automated checkout options where customers can simply scan an app upon entering, and automatically pay upon exit.

In 2020 mega-retailer Amazon introduced a similar concept with its smart shopping cart available at select Whole Foods stores: The Amazon Dash cart. Per Research and Markets, the market for the smart shopping cart is expanding and there's no need to download an app to participate, it's all waiting at the store for you. The smart cart is making its appearance at other select food markets, like Wegmans. That's right Wegmans fans, high-tech shopping carts are coming to the chain. Here's what we know.