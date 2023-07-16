The Truth Behind Why There Are Barely Any Dairy Queens In Los Angeles

If you were driving down the street and passed by a Dairy Queen, you probably wouldn't think twice about it. Dairy Queen's a pretty recognizable name in the fast-food industry, with over 4,300 locations across the United States, making them a common sight all over the East and West Coast. But among other things you might not know about Dairy Queen, it doesn't seem to have that much playing power in Los Angeles.

Of course, there are a few Dairy Queen locations in and around LA, to be sure. It's just that Dairy Queen doesn't seem to be as popular here as it is in other cities. Why is that? It's because in LA, the ice cream is more artisanal, so the shops are much more high-end. In Los Angeles, the concept of the average neighborhood ice cream parlor has become something that feels more exclusive. A fast-food restaurant like Dairy Queen, while being pretty good at what it does for the most part, just doesn't offer the small-batch, artisanal ice cream Los Angeleans crave. It would be like putting a McDonald's in a town full of high-end steakhouses.

But among the best places to eat in LA, why are their ice cream parlors so exceptional? To fully understand what makes the ice cream market in the City of Angels so unique, we have to examine just what exactly goes into the ice cream itself.