Why You Need To Be Careful Peeling Off The Stickers On Your Fruit

If you shop at a standard supermarket, your haul of juicy and delicious fruits will all share a common ornament: The dreaded fruit sticker. Whether you're loading up on apples for baking or just buying some fresh oranges for the week, you'll notice those ubiquitous stickers. These small pieces of plastic are glued to individual pieces of fruit and contain a price lookup code (PLU) that identifies that specific type of fruit during checkout. While handy tools for a complex supply chain, fruit stickers are a pain to deal with at home.

It might be tempting to peel off these pesky stickers as you unload the fruits. At best, they're a bit of an eyesore in your fruit bowl and at worst can be accidentally consumed the next time you reach for a crunchy apple. However, it's best to leave the stickers alone until you're ready to actually eat the piece of fruit. As anyone who's tried knows, removing the gluey stickers often removes a bit of fruit skin as well. This blemish might look minor, but given time it will lead to browning and speed up the rotting process.