The Reason Ina Garten Undercooks Her Chicken Breast

While cooking steak to different levels of doneness is the norm, the same can't be said for chicken. Even those who aren't confident in their cooking skills likely know, at the very least, that even simple mistakes like undercooking raw chicken present a risk for salmonella. Considering she's a celebrity chef with an impressive array of TV shows and cookbooks, you probably wouldn't expect Ina Garten of all people, to undercook her chicken. But as she revealed in an Instagram reel, she does so entirely on purpose, and relies on the residual heat to cook it the rest of the way.

The reason for this isn't, of course, that Garten doesn't care about salmonella, but rather that she wants her chicken to turn out as juicy as possible. When properly executed, her method ensures the chicken doesn't get any higher than 165 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the minimum temperature the meat has to reach in order for it to be safely consumed. The longer you cook chicken, the higher its temperature will be, and the drier it will turn out.