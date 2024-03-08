Applesauce Is The Flavorful Addition For Unbelievable Boxed Pancakes

Few breakfast foods can beat a perfect pancake's powerfully delicious carbohydrate load. For breakfast lovers, the combination of fluffy cake and decadent toppings makes pancakes the dish of choice for a hot morning meal. These griddle staples can satisfy the sweet tooth and savory connoisseur alike and make for a filling breakfast. From mixed berry pancakes to bacon chocolate chip pancakes, recipes abound for elaborate upgrades. While these variations are loads of fun (who doesn't like melted chocolate for breakfast?), sometimes the best recipe upgrade is a simple tip that improves the overall dish. When it comes to pancakes, this game-changer is applesauce.

If you're looking to significantly improve your pancake-making abilities without a complicated new technique, try adding applesauce to the batter. This easy trick doesn't add time to the preparation and works great with boxed pancake mixes. The consistency of the thick apple purée makes for an unbelievably tender and soft flapjack. Plus, the applesauce introduces a hint of sweetness that enhances the flavor profile of an otherwise bland, regular pancake.